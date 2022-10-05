Johnny Cash's grandson to perform at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre

ROE Valley Arts & Cultural Centre in Limavady will host Northern Ireland’s only gig by Thomas Gabriel when he brings his autumn tour to Limavady on Thursday October 20.

The eldest grandson of Johnny Cash, he has enjoyed a front row seat with one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century, which has helped to inspire a musical journey of his own.

After recording his first EP at the age of 20 in his grandfather’s studio, Thomas is now carving out a successful career based on his seamless blend of country, Americana, and rock sounds.

Reflecting on his grandfather’s influence, he said: “Growing up, he would show me chords, listen to music I’d written, and ask me about the songs I wrote.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*