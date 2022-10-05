Rigged Hill windfarm application approved

Rebekah Lockhart

Wednesday 5 October 2022 9:51

THE Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has recently approved the application of the Rigged Hill windfarm redevelopment outside Limavady.


The windfarm proposal, which can be found 6km south-west of Limavady, was passed on Wednesday September 28 following over three years of consideration by the council.

The Planning Committee who approved the application consists of 16 members each comprised of different parties – DUP (5), Sinn Fein (4), SDLP (2), UUP (3), Alliance (1) and Independent (1).

