Local historian Nelson spreading kindness by helping vital charities to raise funds

Email:

elizabeth.moore@thechronicle.uk.com

Thursday 6 October 2022 10:58

TWO charities, the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Coleraine Branch of The Samaritans, will benefit from the proceeds of the latest volume of local historian Nelson McGonigle’s latest publication – “Captured On Camera.”

This production is the fourth in the series of books of old photographs and interesting captions and anecdotes Nelson has had published over the past number of years.

The project is a community effort with many contributions of material submitted by people from Limavady and the Roe Valley, together with assistance from the local papers, whose files are available through the Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Service.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130