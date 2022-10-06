Local historian Nelson spreading kindness by helping vital charities to raise funds

TWO charities, the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Coleraine Branch of The Samaritans, will benefit from the proceeds of the latest volume of local historian Nelson McGonigle’s latest publication – “Captured On Camera.”

This production is the fourth in the series of books of old photographs and interesting captions and anecdotes Nelson has had published over the past number of years.

The project is a community effort with many contributions of material submitted by people from Limavady and the Roe Valley, together with assistance from the local papers, whose files are available through the Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Service.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*