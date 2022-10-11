Limavady community pay tribute to Donegal blast victim

LIMAVADY folk have paid tribute to a 14-year-old victim from the tragic Donegal blast.

Described as a 'talented rugby player', Leona Harper was one of 10 victims killed by an explosion which occurred on October 7 2022 at an Applegreen petrol station in Creeslough, a village in North County Donegal.

The teenager was in Creeslough for a sleepover at a friend’s house and is believed to have gone to the Applegreen shop to buy an ice cream.

Limavady C & RFC paid tribute to Leona who played with the U14 Limavady Rugby girls last season.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*