Magilligan man takes on six mountains for Marie Curie!

AN AMBITIOUS hiker from Magilligan has completed the challenging task of hiking six mountains around the North Coast in one day to help raise funds for Marie Curie Charity.

On Saturday, September 24, William O’Doherty, 38, braved the difficult weather on his venture which featured six local mountains – Knocklayd mountain in Ballycastle, Sawel, Dart, Benbradagh and Boviel mountains all located in the Sperrins, and Binevenagh in Magilligan.

The hike was then finished off with a freezing swim in the Atlantic Sea on Benone beach.

Speaking to the Northern Constitution, William explained why his chosen charity was Marie Curie.

He said:“It was a charity close to my mum’s heart, as Marie Curie had cared for my granny, aunt and my mum’s godmother.

