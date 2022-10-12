Magilligan man takes on six mountains for Marie Curie!

Rebekah Lockhart

Reporter:

Rebekah Lockhart

Email:

limavady.news@northernconstitution.co.uk

Wednesday 12 October 2022 10:33

AN AMBITIOUS hiker from Magilligan has completed the challenging task of hiking six mountains around the North Coast in one day to help raise funds for Marie Curie Charity.

On Saturday, September 24, William O’Doherty, 38, braved the difficult weather on his venture which featured six local mountains – Knocklayd mountain in Ballycastle, Sawel, Dart, Benbradagh and Boviel mountains all located in the Sperrins, and Binevenagh in Magilligan.

The hike was then finished off with a freezing swim in the Atlantic Sea on Benone beach.

Speaking to the Northern Constitution, William explained why his chosen charity was Marie Curie.

He said:“It was a charity close to my mum’s heart, as Marie Curie had cared for my granny, aunt and my mum’s godmother.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Fairway to go to discover better

Tourism NI representatives pictured with the competing NI and Republic of Ireland 'Writer Cup' teams at Dunmurry Golf Club in Belfast.

Fairway to go to discover better

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130