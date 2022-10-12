'My passion is promoting acceptance for the autistic community'

Limavady mum shares experience ahead of Miss Great Britain final

Elizabeth Moore

Elizabeth Moore

Wednesday 12 October 2022 11:14

A DEVOTED Limavady mum has raised nearly £2000 for vital charities, Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish, whilst competing as a finalist for Miss Great Britain 2022.

Since being elected for the competition back in April, inspiring Amy Doherty, 26, who suffers from Scoliosis and is a mother of two autistic boys, has been fundraising extremely hard in a bid to promote acceptance within society.

As the competition draws closer, ambitious Amy spoke to the Northern Constitution all about her exciting journey so far.

Amy said: “My experience so far has been incredible.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*

