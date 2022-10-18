Newry CU helping Hospice during celebrations

On Thursday, October 20, Credit Unions worldwide will come together to celebrate International Credit Union Day and the role that Credit Unions play in improving the communities they serve and the lives of their members.

Exceptional member service, highly regarded and community focused are just some of the many benefits of being a Credit Union member, and that is certainly true of Newry Credit Union. Established in 1963, Newry Credit Union has made a real, positive impact on the lives of the people in Newry over the decades and we want to remind you that, no matter if you are a current member or you are thinking about joining the Credit Union, we are here to help you with your personal financial needs, especially during these difficult times.

International Credit Union Day is a celebration of the positive impact Credit Unions have made and continue to make for their members and communities. Therefore, at Newry Credit Union, we want to recognise this day by supporting the Southern Area Hospice and the vital work they do to support our community. From Thursday 20th until Saturday 22nd October 2022, we will be fundraising in our office and we ask our members to please donate anything you can, no matter how small, and help us raise money for this worthwhile cause.