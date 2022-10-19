Appeal for witnesses after Ollie's death

Email:

elizabeth.moore@thechronicle.uk.com

Wednesday 19 October 2022 11:47

OFFICERS from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following the tragic road death of five-year-old Ollie Simmons-Watt in Limavady.

Ollie died from his injuries after he was struck by a van in the Irwin Avenue area around 3.40pm on Thursday September 29.

Police believe that Ollie may have been on his bicycle at the time of the collision and are piecing together the events that led up to the death of this little boy.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Fairway to go to discover better

Tourism NI representatives pictured with the competing NI and Republic of Ireland 'Writer Cup' teams at Dunmurry Golf Club in Belfast.

Fairway to go to discover better

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130