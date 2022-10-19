Appeal for witnesses after Ollie's death

OFFICERS from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following the tragic road death of five-year-old Ollie Simmons-Watt in Limavady.

Ollie died from his injuries after he was struck by a van in the Irwin Avenue area around 3.40pm on Thursday September 29.

Police believe that Ollie may have been on his bicycle at the time of the collision and are piecing together the events that led up to the death of this little boy.

