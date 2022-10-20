Limavady woman makes the right connection for awards scheme

LAURA McLaughlin, an Overhead Linesperson at NIE Networks, is one of five finalists across the UK who have been shortlisted by the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) for the Apprentice of the Year Award.

Laura, who lives in Limavady, completed a three year Level 3 Apprenticeship in Electrical Power Engineering last year before gaining a full time role with the company.

During her apprenticeship she contributed to the construction, maintenance and refurbishment of the distribution and transmission network.

Michelle Doone, Apprentice Co-ordinator for NIE Networks, commented: “Laura portrays role model behaviours in all aspects of her work.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*