Limavady cancer survivor 'shines' on with charity walk

AN INSPIRATIONAL breast cancer survivor from Limavady, has taken part in a 10km walk in aid of a charity close to her heart.

Sharon Barbour (64), who has been cancer free for two years, took part in the Shine Night Walk in Belfast on October 15 and managed to raise over £400 for Cancer Research.

Sharon completed the walk alongside her daughter Lynsey which began at City Hall, passing famous landmarks such as the Ulster Museum and Albert Memorial Clock.

