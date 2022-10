LIMAVADY Community Development Initiative have launched a new cafe in a bid to assist those in need during the cost-of-living crisis.

The “Warm, Well and Connected’ café launched on Monday October 24 to reduce social isolation and provide a warm space for the community.

The café is open daily for everyone during 2.00pm – 4.30pm to keep warm, have refreshments and meet friends whilst saving on domestic fuel costs.

