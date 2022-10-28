Motorists urged to avoid Drumrane Road

Reporter:
Friday 28 October 2022 14:39
The Drumrane Road, Dungiven is currently impassable due to flooding in the area this afternoon, Friday October 28. Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternative main routes.
