Heartfelt tribute to little Ollie discovered in northern Sweden

Clare Quinn

Reporter:

Clare Quinn

Email:

limavady.news@northernconstitution.co.uk

Tuesday 1 November 2022 12:38

A BALLOON released in memory of five-year-old Ollie Simmons-Watt, whose tragic death shocked Limavady recently, has been recognised as far away as Sweden.

The heartfelt tribute by Roe Valley Residents Association, travelled from Limavady on October 12 and was discovered two weeks later, an astonishing 1200 miles away in Northern Sweden.

The RVRA children shared stories of Ollie for their memory box and released the special balloon from the back garden in his memory.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*

