New £14.5m special school opens doors

Tuesday 1 November 2022 12:28

EDUCATION Minister Michelle McIlveen has officially opened Rossmar Special School in Limavady.

The new £14.5 investment was a long time coming for delighted staff and pupils on Thursday as construction of the new school had commenced back in April 2018.

The building is now split across three wings: Nursery and Primary; multi-purpose hall, school meals accommodation and classrooms for Home Economics, Art, Science and Music and finally secondary level for pupils aged up to 19.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*

