Meet 'The Man Behind The Mask'

THE Man Behind The Mask unveiling took place on Saturday October 22 at Limavady First Drop-in and Advice Centre in Central Car Park.

Co-ordinated by Councillor James McCorkell, the unique event was centered around Limavady man Warren Elder who is a keen Facebook Blogger for men’s mental health.

Having had ongoing mental health issues for 30 years, Warren decided to take action and promote awareness through a daily blog which he also contributes weekly to the Northern Constitution, in a bid to help those in need.

Speaking after the event, Warren told the Northern Constitution: “I was asked to do a talk about the blog, how it came about and how people need to open up.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*