Remembering David Brewster

A BOOK has been published in memory of the late David Brewster and to raise funds for Chest, Heart and Stroke Research.

On Friday evening, friends and family of the well-known Limavady Solicitor who passed away in January of last year, gathered at the Limavady Heritage Centre for the launch of 'A Life Well Lived, Essays in Memory of David Brewster.'



Written by Mark Dingwall and edited by Aaron Callan, the unique book has nine chapters and covers aspects of David’s life and topics which interested him.

This includes; Local history, sport in Limavady, the city of Londonderry, memories of David, politics in the 1880s, local church history and Irish Presbyterianism.



*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*