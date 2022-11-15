Stendhal Community keep the heat in during cost of living crisis

BIG-HEARTED members of Stendhal Community are lending a helping hand during the cost of living crisis by donating blankets to elderly residents in the lead up to the cold winter months. Stendhal Community are reaching out to local knitters and crocheters to get involved with its new winter blanket initiative.

The scheme has been designed to create and donate blankets to elderly Limavady residents in a bid to ease the fuel and cost of living crisis in a small but meaningful way.

The community arm of Stendhal Festival are providing and delivering wool to anyone who is interested in taking part - you can also find patterns and instructions on how to make blankets on the Stendhal Community Facebook page.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*