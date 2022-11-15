Robinson congratulates Limavady Bowlers on success

ALAN Robinson MLA has congratulated Limavady bowlers following their successes earlier this year.



He said: "The Causeway Coast Mayor kindly facilitated my request that Limavady Recreation Club Bowlers should be recognised for their Premier League win and on Monday night he kindly invited the team to his Mayors Parlour in Coleraine.

"The Bowlers proudly showed off their magnificent Telegraph shield won by Limavady for the first time in their 110 year history.



"That win was added to by the senior fours who also lifted NIPBA and Irish silverware this year.



He continued: "The wins are tremendous achievements for the Club, individuals and the town and wins that i was determined to have recognised.



"What was so very evident from speaking to the bowlers was that they would not be letting go of their silverware anytime soon and that they are determined to build upon their successes.



Mr Robinson concluded: "I and the entire community therefore wish our heartiest congratulations, we wish them every success and trust that their trophy haul will be added to in the not to distant future."