Cultúrlann Léim an Mhadaidh to host first dance in 50 years

DO you remember the year?



This is the question Glór Léim an Mhadaidh is hoping someone can perhaps answer - when exactly did St. Pat's Hall hold its last ever dance?

The former parish hall closed its doors on Irish Green Street, Limavady, for what was thought to be the last time thirty years ago. This followed many years of wonderful entertainment, from Shakespearean plays a century ago, céilís and music nights right through to school discos and snooker in the 80's. But it's greatest achievement has to be the many years of dances that were held through the heyday of the showband era of the fifties and sixties and well into the 70's.

Since being completely restored and re-opening it's doors as Cultúrlann Léim an Mhadaidh in 2019, it has been waiting to host its first ever dance in nearly 50 years. And on Friday 18th November, it will do just that when the well-known wedding band, Legacy, will play, with doors opening at 8.30pm. Tickets are going fast at only £10 each.

There is some debate as to how long it has been since revellers packed the same dance floor. Grace Nicholl, Chairperson of Glór Léim an Mhadaidh, puts the date of the last dance as maybe 1977.



She said: "My parents met at St. Pat's, as did so many couples, so it has a special significance for me.

"I remember ceilis there in the early 80's but I think the last dance was on New Year's Eve 1977. "

Perhaps you remember ones after that and have memories to share.



If so, and for information and tickets, contact Geraldine on 07751926465.