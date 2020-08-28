Carland kid Jack crowned King of the Corner again

TEN-year-old Carland school boy Jack Burrows was in action at a rain soaked Irish Kart GP at Nutts corner at the weekend.

The current Junior Cadet champion, now running with the senior Cadets, had three races on Saturday earning him the King of the Corner trophy, reclaiming the title he also won in 2019.

Moving onto Sunday, and it was the turn of the IGP Trophy race, and with three more wins (making it six wins from six starts), Jack went on to claim the 2020 Cadet IGP Trophy, a trophy that evaded him this time last year, when he had to retire with mechanical failure when leading.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130