Valdez Gymnasts looking forward to a bright future

VALDEZ Gymnastics Club is currently being refitted with all the latest equipment!

Lockdown put paid to their refurbishment plans - but now with restrictions eased things are falling into place.

The installation of brand new equipment includes foam pits and boys gymnastics apparatus.

Valdez has seen a major increase in boy participants and the club is excited to see ithem excel with the help of new equipment.

“It is great news that his new equipment has started to arrive,” said Valdez Gym Manager, Julie Vauls.

“And with a successful Summer Scheme behind us we are looking forward to a brand new term and beyond.”

Thoughts of the club being closed earlier in the year due to Covid-19, although disappointing at the time, are now banished to the dustbin!

“We are now looking at going forward and Valdez are determined to fulfil all of the dreams and plans they had for 2020,” said the spokeswoman.

Of course no one could have predicted a worldwide pandemic which dashed the many plans the local gymnastics club had.

This year was set to be one of Valdez Gymnastic Club`s biggest and busiest to date.

With a considerable expansion last Summer the club was set for a very busy calendar year.

They had planned to have seven of their top young gymnasts oompeting in the GymStars Invitational in Malta in June.

And young Rosabelle Hemphill was to have competed in the British Disability Championships next month in England.

But Covid-19 put paid to these competitions.

BACK ON THE FLOOR

Back in July Guardian Sport reported that the Valdez Club members were delighted at getting back to the floor again after being out of action since March.

Valdez Gymnastics Club had to adapt their training during lock down, introducing Zoom sessions and altering their gymnastics to focus on conditioning, flexibility and the basic skills required in the sport.

They reopened their doors in mid July and are absolutely thrilled to be back in the gym.

Julie Vauls, Gym Manager, said it was “absolutely fantastic being back.”

“Everyone was so excited and the last couple of weeks have been such a blast,” outlined Julie.

“Our gymnasts have come back stronger, more flexible and in better condition thanks to their hard work during lock down.”

Before reopening the club had increased cleaning frequency, including having their gym deep cleaned, and also introduced new measures to ensure a Covid-safe environment.

ONE WAY SYSTEM

Entry and exit were already accessed through a one-way system but hand sanitising, closed changing rooms and taped markings throughout the gym for social distancing are also now in place.

Julie added: “We’ve also had to adapt some of our exercises to ensure social distancing and now have limited classes in the gym at any one time, but it’s working really well so far.

“The resources we’ve received from British Gymnastics as part of their Step Forward Plan have been brilliant – they provided a huge range of signage to use throughout the gym to remind gymnasts of social distancing, hygiene, where to enter and exit and it shows parents that we’re working closely with British Gymnastics on the sport’s safe return.”

British Gymnastics President Helen Phillips MBE, said the hard work of all the staff and coaches at Valdez Gymnastics Club is superb to see and it is great news that they are safely welcoming their gymnasts back to the sport that they love.

“Many young gymnasts have missed their friends and clubmates terribly over the past four months and will be overjoyed to be going back to their local club,” said Helen.

“All across the country, so many clubs have done amazing work to get ready to reopen in a Covid-safe environment.”

The President said it is time to get back to gymnastics, renew friendships and get active.

“Gymnastics is community sport and our clubs are at the heart of it,” she concluded.

* For more gymnastics news see Back Page!