£50k boost for local sport

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Council has launched a Sports Hardship Fund to support local clubs across the Borough.

This new grant scheme can be accessed by local sports clubs who have incurred additional costs in order to become COVID-19 compliant.

With a total fund of £50,000 available, sports clubs and organisations will be able to apply for grants of up to £1,000 funding.

The fund aims to cover additional expenditure on facility hire, for example, block-bookings or additional costs relating to COVID-19 restrictions, such as purchasing of additional equipment and sports kits.

The application process has been simplified to encourage take-up and to be as inclusive as possible whilst meeting appropriate standards of good governance.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Jim Montgomery has warmly welcomed the financial lifeline.

“This is fantastic news for our sports clubs across the Borough and I am delighted Council has taken the decision to support them during this time,” he said.

“Many of our clubs were involved in the initial community response to COVID-19 and it is fitting that we look after their interests at a point when many are under pressure.

“I would encourage all clubs that meet the eligibility criteria to apply.”

Applications opened last Friday (December 4). To apply, or gain more information including eligibility criteria, terms and conditions visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/

sportshardshipfund