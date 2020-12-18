Maine Castle net cash for sick kids

PLAYERS and coaches from the Borough’s newest football club have been on the ball recently to raise cash for sick children.

Owner of Pizza Boss and Co, sponsors of Maine Castle FC, Faron Coulter kindly donated 50p of each order made on two bust Saturday evenings.

Inspired by that, Maine Castle FC then matched their donation raising a fabulous £325.

A Club spokesman has acknowledged the support that has made their fundraising drive possible,

“We would like to thank The Entertainer toy store at The Junction for their kind donation and for the helping us to gather up all the toys.

“PizzaBoss & Co and Maine Castle would also like to thank everyone for their donations and support.

“The money was raised will be shared by the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children and the Children’s Ward at Antrim Area Hospital.”