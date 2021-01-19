Rowing and Running for Dementia

FRIENDS Lynsey Hyndman and Anne McBride have signed up for their own virtual challenge to raise funds for people living with Dementia!

The fitness fanatics from Ballymena are rowing and running 7k a day until January 30.

They got the fund raiser underway on Saturday, December 28.

When complete 39-year-old Lynsey will have rowed the equivalent of the English Channel and back five times!

And Anne (41) will have completed the distance of five Belfast Marathons.

And it is all for a very good cause.

The two Dementia Northern Ireland supporters urge the public to support them along the way.

Anne points out that Dementia is one of the biggest killers in the UK.

“With the numbers of people living with dementia expected to rise, we need to take action now to tackle the biggest health crisis of our time,” said Anne.

“My husband has sadly lost many close family members to Dementia and that is the main reason why I am encouraged to support the wonderful work of local charity Dementia NI.”

Lynsey said she is undertaking the challenge in memory of her grandmother.

“I lost my gran to dementia and I am taking part in this personal challenge in memory of her,” said Lynsey.

Anne and Lynsey say they are “overwhelmed” by the support they have received.

Thank-You

“We thank every single person who has kindly donated,” said Lynsey. “The money is going to a very good cause.”

Originally the duo set the target of £1,500.

This has been surpassed and they now hope to hit the £3,000 mark!

Page Remains Open

Their page will remain open until the end of the month.

“There is still time to donate as I am sure everyone is impacted by this life limiting and horrible illness,” said Anne.

Thanks also goes to Jim Cosgrove, from Stoneworks Gymnasium, in Antrim, who is supporting the challenge.

If you would like to support Anne and Lynsey, please donate via the fundraiser’s facebook page by clicking on the link below:

DONATE: https:// www.facebook.com/donate

/425574448496077/

Dementia NI send their sincere thanks and gratitude to Anne and Lynsey for supporting the charity.

A spokesperson said it is amazing to see the much needed sponsorship money coming in.

“This is a testament to them both and their tremendous effort and courage. Thank you for helping us raise funds and awareness of dementia,” said the spokesman.

If you would like to take part in your own virtual event or challenge please contact the fundraising team today to receive your free fundraising pack with lots of practical hints, tips and advice. Please email fundraising@dementiani.

org or call on 02896 931555 for more details.