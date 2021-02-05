Council to support Mary Peters Trust through crisis

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough has agreed to make a donation to the Mary Peters Trust after it reported a drop in fundraising revenue due to the coronavirus crisis.

The council has received correspondence from the Mary Peters Trust requesting financial support for its sporting awards to upcoming athletes.

The Trust, set up by the former Northern Ireland Olympian, pictured right, provides encouragement and financial support to young sports men and women from across Northern Ireland.

Specifically within the Borough the range of sporting disciplines supported in 2021/22 included gymnastics, golf, athletics, boxing and canoeing.

The Trust has indicated that its fundraising has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic this year and it is seeking continued support from councils to help

maintain its capital base to ensure that the level and value of awards continues to grow.

Council support for the last four financial years had been £2,000 per annum.

It was due to be recommended at the Operations Commitee of council this week that a contribution of £2,000 be made to support the work of the Mary Peters Trust within the Borough for 2021/2022.

