Sports hardship fund set to be reopened

A SPORTS Hardship fund is set to reopen, with a pot of £33,806 available for local clubs.

At the November meeting of Antrrim and Newtownabbey Council, approval was granted for the fund, open to sports clubs and organisations for applications up to a maximum of £1,000 to assist with the additional costs of compliance with COVID-19 requirements.

A total budget of £50,000 was approved.

Applications were invited in December 2020 to ensure that awards to successful clubs could be processed quickly providing much needed support to clubs.

A total of 21 applications were received with 17 of these applications meeting the criteria.

The value of the successful applications is £16,194.

These applicants have been notified and grants are being processed.

Council officers have provided feedback to unsuccessful applicants and offered assistance should approval be given for the fund to reopen.

A report due before the council’s Operations Commitee is anticipated, subject to restrictions, that local sport activities will recommence in spring and that the demand then for financial assistance to meet COVID-19 requirements will be significant.

Officers propose and have recommended that the Fund consisting of the remaining £33,806, be reopened in line with the relaxation of restrictions relating to sport.