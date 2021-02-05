Templepatrick driver Boyd revs up for next challenge after podium place

TEMPLEPATRICK driver Wayne Boyd has gained a podium place during his first 24-hour race at Daytona.

The reigning European Le Mans LMP3 champion played a key with the American Creech Motorsport team at the famous Florida circuit.

Boyd shared the Creech Ligier prototype with Joao Barbosa, Lance Willsey and Yann Clairay and they too led their class for long periods of the race.

A spin, a drive-through penalty for a pit lane violation and damage when the Ligier was hit from behind saw them lose out in the battle for the top step to the Riley Motorsport winners Scott Andrews, Gar Robinson, Spencer Pigot and Oliver Askew.

With his regular team, Boyd has been confirmed as a participant in a top competition in Florida next month.

United Autosports’ Jim McGuire, Wayne Boyd and Guy Smith will team up to race the Oreca 07 LMP2 car in the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on March 19-20 in Sebring.

Wayne joined the team in 2016, when they made their LMP3 debut in the European Le Mans Series and has been part of the United family ever since.

Wayne is the reigning ELMS LMP3 champion, having won three out of five races during the 2020 season and scoring four pole positons for the team.

He raced for their LMP2 team in 2018, before entering the 2018/2019 Asian Le Mans Series, where he finished second in the LMP3 championship.

While the team is currently only committed to the Sebring 12 Hours, there is the possibility that further IMSA races, including Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans could be added to the calendar for 2021.

United Autosports are aiming to create a North American base for their team, by running their IMSA Oreca 07 LMP2 car from a new facility based in Palm Beach, Florida, which will also house their equipment and US race transporter.

The last time United Autosports raced at Sebring was in 2018 with Phil Hanson, Paul Di Resta and Alex Brundle.

The trio finished fifth in the LMP2 class after 12 hours of racing. The 2021 running of the Sebring 12 Hours will take place on 19-20 March.

Wayne said: “I’m really looking forward to racing in the Sebring 12 Hours in the LMP2 car.

“I tested the Oreca 07 after the final ELMS race at the end of the 2020 season and I felt comfortable in it very quickly, so it’s great to get this opportunity.

“I’ve raced at Sebring a few times.

“It’s very different to the majority of tracks we go to, but one I really enjoy. I’ve known Jim for years, so it’s nice to finally get to drive together and I’m sure there will be plenty of laughs along the way.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming Guy to the team too.

“This year will mark my sixth year with United Autosports – great people, extremely successful and I hope we can add to that in Sebring.

“Huge thanks to everyone for making this possible.”

Late last year Wayne became a European motorsports champion just over a decade after he won the British Formula Ford Championship as an 18-year-old.

United Autosports were also crowned European Le Mans Series LMP3 Champions for the third time at the final round of the 2020 season in Portimao, Portugal.

And that stellar success was celebrated with a special reception at Antrim Civic Centre organised by Mayor Jim Montgomery.