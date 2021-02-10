Macie is Valdez Gymnast of the Year

VALDEZ Gymnastics Club held their Championships with a difference at their Ballymena base!

The event, usually held in June, had to be switched due to Covid.

And under strict regulations they were able to stage two sessions so as not to exceed number restrictions.

With social distancing in place, for the competitors, and without the usual families and friends spectating, a superb day’s gymnastics took place in the Woodside Road location.

Organisers were delighted they were able to end 2020 on a high note.

Macie Taylor collected three top titles - Gymnast of the Year, Junior Champion and shared the Attendance Cup.

The 10-year-old, from Ballymena, is currently on the British Gymnastics NI Performance Pathway squad.

Macie trains 16 hours a week at Valdez.

The awards went to the following -

Attendance Cup – Macie Taylor and Faye Flannagan

Endeavour Cup – Rosabelle Hemphill

Spirit of Valdez Award – Zoe Reid

Rachael Murdock Cup for Beam – Mia Orr

Artistry Award – Rachel Stevenson and Emma Erwin

Valdez Shield – Chloe Cairns

Gymnast of the Year – Macie Taylor

Minor Club Champion – Isla Burnside

Junior Champion – Macie Taylor

Senior Champion - Mia Orr

Reflecting on last year

After being closed from March 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions Valdez Gymnastics Club was then able to operate from mid-August to mid-October.

Then in December, with the club adhering to current restrictions, they were able to open for a small number of the club`s team members to train for the impromptu Club Championships.