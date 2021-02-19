Record breaker!

BEFORE racing ended last season, I featured a number of local lofts that had performed well during the previous year - and one of those was Sefton Thompson of Crumlin and District.

He had won the NIPA Section B Young Bird Fancier of the Year award.

He won the same again in the 2020 season and set the record in Section B.

Sefton has had the Champion Young Bird in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020. He had to settle with runner-up in 2019!

I think my first contact with Thompson Bros in the Muckamore HPS, was through their good friend the late Officer Gorman the long-time chairman in Muckamore HPS and who later served a term as NIPA President.

The late Davy Campbell, who was highly involved with the NIPA at the time, would have been a regular visitor to the Muckamore Clock Centre and usually called with the Gorman Bros who lived close to Aldergrove Airport on the Tully Road.

Gorman Bros had some fantastic pigeons including Van der Espt and Davy plus many others including the late Millar McAllister had great success with them, many times winning 1st Section.

Sefton Thompson, who had a family connection with motor bike racing, was listed as Thompson Bros and brother Dessie raced as D J Thompson.

Dessie continues to race with Muckamore while in recent seasons Sefton, who is also close to Belfast International, has moved on to Crumlin and District.

In those days Muckamore was a hot bed of activity.

It was the local marking centre and a clock station for both the NIPA and Irish Nat FC.

The late Jack Irvine from Ballyclare also used Muckamore for many high profile auctions.

Bertie Goudy was a prominent racer at the time and he brought the famous Kings Cup to Muckamore when Goudy Bros won the race for the first time at Nantes in 1964, to be followed very recently with Mr and Mrs Magill winning from St Allouestre in 2016 - after a very hard race with the winning velocity 723ypm.

Sefton Thompson has now won an impressive string of Section B Diplomas.

He was the Section B Fancier of the Year in 2018, and Sect B Young Bird Fancier of the Year in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020.

He raced the Champion Old Bird in Sect B in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and had a big list of wins in the Champion YB category, where he was successful in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 and was runner-up in 2019.

He has to be the Section B record breaker. Well done Sefton!