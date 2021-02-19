Wayne gears up to defend crown

TEMPLEPATRICK race ace Wayne Boyd and Rob Wheldon are poised to return to their LMP3 team for the 2021 European Le Mans Series.

The pair will join Edouard Cauhaupe in the Ligier JS P320 as they aim to defend their LMP3 championship title.

Rob and Wayne, along with Tom Gamble, won the 2020 European Le Mans Series crown after scoring three wins and four podiums - as well as four pole positions for the unstoppable Wayne Boyd.

Rob and Wayne are currently in Dubai racing for United Autosports in the Asian Le Mans Series, with Wayne joining Manuel Maldonado, who will race for United’s LMP2 team in ELMS, and Finnish racing driver, Rory Penttinen in the number 23 Ligier JS P320.

Rob is racing with Ian Loggie and United’s Michelin Le Mans Cup driver, Andy Meyrick in the Ligier.

United Autosports have now confirmed all four of their driver line ups for the 2021 European Le Mans Series across both LMP2 and LMP3, with the season due to start in April at Barcelona.

The local man admitted that he is relishing the challenges that lie ahead - despite the weight of expectation.

“Retuning to United Autosports for my sixth season in the European Le Mans Series is fantastic, especially as we are aiming to defend our 2020 title,” said Wayne.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming our new team mate, Edouard, to the team and hopefully replicating the success we had last year.

“Thank you to United Autosports for putting a great line up together and for having me back again.”

Rob Wheldon is also keen to get back on the grid.

“It’s great to have the opportunity with United again and be in the car with Wayne,” he said.

“Wayne’s at the top of his game at the moment and is a good benchmark.

“I’m sure with Edouard we will have a competitive car again and hopefully pick up where we left off last year.”

Zak Brown agreed that another thriller could be on the cards.

“I’m pleased Rob and Wayne will be returning to the team for 2021,” he said.

“We know what they can do as they showed last year, so a repeat of that will work just fine for us!”

And that has been echoed by Richard Dean.

“Now we have our lines ups finalised the work really begins to get everything ready and everyone up to speed ahead of the start of the season.

“Rob and Wayne returning to the team was a no brainier and they will work really well with Edouard as we aim to defend our championship title.“