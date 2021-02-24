Lynsey and Ann's 'Rowing and Running' venture raises £4,200 for Dementia N.I.

LYNSEY Hyndman and Ann McBride’s recent ‘Rowing and Running’ venture has raised £4,200 for people living with Dementia.

The duo thank every single person who contributed to the very worthy cause.

“We are most grateful to everyone who supported us,” said Lynsey.

Lynsey and Anne signed up for the virtual challenge which got underway on Saturday, December 28.

After completing the challenge 39-year-old Lynsey rowed the equivalent of the English Channel and back five times, while Anne (41) completed the distance of five Belfast Marathons!

In the preview story about the fund raiser Anne pointed out that Dementia is one of the biggest killers in the UK.

“With the numbers of people living with dementia expected to rise, we need to take action now to tackle the biggest health crisis of our time,” said Anne at the time.

“My husband has sadly lost many close family members to Dementia and that is the main reason why I am encouraged to support the wonderful work of local charity Dementia NI.”

Lynsey said she was undertaking the challenge in memory of her grandmother.

“I lost my gran to dementia and I am taking part in this personal challenge in memory of her,” said Lynsey.

Anne and Lynsey say they were “overwhelmed” by the support they have received.

Originally the duo set the target of £1,500.

This was surpassed and they said they had hoped to hit the £3,000 mark!

And they went on to top that figure, ending up with an impressive £4,200.

Dementia NI sent their sincere thanks and gratitude to Anne and Lynsey for supporting the charity.

A spokesperson said it was amazing to see the much needed sponsorship money coming in.

“This is a testament to them both and their tremendous effort and courage. Thank you for helping us raise funds and awareness of dementia,” said the spokesman.

If you would like to take part in your own virtual event or challenge please contact the fundraising team today to receive your free fundraising pack with lots of practical hints, tips and advice. Please email fundraising@dementiani.

org or call on 02896 931555 for more details.