48 miles in 48 hours for Cancer Focus

BALLYMENA mum Judith Worthington has set herself a challenge to help get fitter after having a difficult year of illness and sport injuries – and she is raising much-needed money for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland at the same time.

And she is urging everyone else to join in the challenge with her to help support the charity which supports local cancer patients and their families.

Judith is planning to run four miles every four hours for 48 hours – equivalent of 48 miles in 48 hours - cheered on by her proud daughter Carys (14) and son James (12).

A keen runner, Judith is a member of Ballymena Runners and has completed eight marathons in the past including Dublin, London and Belfast, as well as many half marathons and shorter races.

Her mum is a cancer survivor which encouraged her to take part in the Great Northern Run to raise funds for Cancer Focus NI.

“I wanted to set myself a tough challenge without too many miles so I could build up my strength and confidence again,” she said.

“My mum was diagnosed with cancer over 20 years ago when she had to have chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Now, I want to support a local cancer charity as obviously it is close to my experiences and the cash raised might provide others with some form of emotional support.”

Judith has been back running now a few weeks and wanted to set herself a goal and a challenge and thought it would be good for others to get involved too.

“I’d encourage anyone who likes to do a bit of running to do this for Cancer Focus NI to support all the wonderful work the charity does in the local community,” suggested Judith. “If you don’t fancy running it all you can walk or cycle so it is suitable for all levels.”

Kathryn Holland, outdoor events manager, Cancer Focus NI, said they really need all the support they can get at the moment - pointing out they cannot continue their work without it.

“Now, more than ever, we need your support. Help us continue to bring vital services to cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland during these uncertain times,” outlined Kathryn.

“Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on Cancer Focus NI. It has paused many of our services, postponed most of our fundraising events and closed our 13 charity shops. As 90% of our income comes from fundraising, our funds are at a seriously low level - that’s why we need you. Please help Save our Services.”

If you would like to join Judith in her challenge, visit www,cancerfocusni.org/48hours and sign up for £5 with target sponsorship of £50, or go to https://justgiving.com/

campaign/4x4x48Challenge