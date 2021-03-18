BRC recalling who won what in 2020!

AS was the case for many in 2020, ‘normal life’ was massively changed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For Ballymena Road Club, after having to cancel their two annual Open Races, due to be held in April and May, it looked unlikely that any competitive cycling would take place in 2020.

Most racers resorted to competing online through Zwift, with daily races taking place involving BRC riders and others from all over the globe.

As lockdown restrictions eased in July, BRC were able to facilitate a ‘restricted’ club race calendar, over an eight week period.

Although it was not possible to facilitate all events normally run throughout the season, it was possible for racers to make the most of the good form they had built up on Zwift, and compete on the road.

Richard Maybin emerged as the ‘in form’ rider of the season, by lifting all of the available trophies for the road race events, including the relevant leagues.

Stephen Colbert proved to be the top time trialist, winning the Water Margin Cup for the fastest 10 miles TT, with a blistering 19 minutes 48 seconds, and the McQuigg Best All Rounder Trophy, which this year excluded the 50 miles TT, due to COVID.

Eileen Burns continued with her domination of the ladies Time Trial events, winning the Ladies Best All Rounder Rosebowl and the Richard Wilson Rosebowl for the Ladies League.

The annual Handicapped Event Trophies were awarded to Gerry McCullagh, Darran Moody and Adrian Kerr as riders with the most improved times over the season.

BALLYMENA ROAD CLUB – 2020 PRIZE WINNERS

TROPHY /CUP WINNERS

STAN FINLAY ROSEBOWL - Stephen Colbert 19 minutes 48 seconds

COMBAT CANCER CUP - Gerry McCullagh

SAMMY CONNOR CUP - Richard Maybin

GARDINER CUP - Darran Moody

S GASTON CUP - Richard Maybin

B'’MENA BOROUGH COUNCIL CUP, (3 DAY RACE) - Richard Maybin

WILL HENRY CUP - Richard Maybin

ERNIE MARK CUP - Luke McMullan, 58 minutes 07 seconds

WATER MARGIN FASTEST 10 - Stephen Colbert, 19 minutes 48 seconds

WILLIAM SMYTH RR LEAGUE - Richard Maybin

TT HANDICAP LEAGUE CUP - Adrian Kerr

HENDERSON VETERANS AGE STD - Stephen Colbert + 18 minutes 31 seconds

LADIES BAR ROSEBOWL - Eileen Burns, 28.471 mph

S MC QUIGG BAR - Stephen Colbert 28.892 mph

T SMYTH CUP ROAD BIKE TT BAR - Richard Maybin, 27.231 mph

RICHARD WILSON ROSEBOWL LADIES LEAGUE - Eileen Burns

GALGORM TROPHIES CUP ROAD RACE C'SHIP - Richard Maybin

OPEN RACES

WALLACE CALDWELL MEMORIAL - NOT HELD (COVID 19)

RED HAND TROPHY - NOT HELD (COVID 19)

BILLY KERR CUP 1ST BRC RHT - NOT HELD (COVID 19)

FRIENDSHIP CUP - NOT AWARDED (COVID-19)

H&M WILSON - NOT HELD (COVID 19)

A BONAR CUP - NOT HELD (COVID 19)

T TALBOT GP OF THE GLENS - NOT HELD (COVID 19)

SHERDAN CALDWELL SHIELD - NOT HELD (COVID 19)