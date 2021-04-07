Gallagher set for Connecticut clash

STRABANE'S James Gallagher will return to the cage to face American Patchy Mix in Uncasville at Bellator 258 on May 7.

Bantamweight Gallagher, 24, last fought in a comfortable first-round win over Cal Ellenor in Milan in October.

Like the 'Strabanimal', Mix has won all but one of his professional bouts.

The 27-year-old from New York will face Gallagher off the back of his first professional loss, which came against Juan Archuleta in September.

Gallagher, whose professional record stands at 11-1, is working his way towards a world title shot and is currently on a run of four straight victories since losing to Ricky Bandejas in 2018.

Gallagher (11-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) last fought in the main event of Bellator Europe 9 in Milan, Italy, and submitted Ellenor with a rear-naked choke.

The 24-year-old is on a four-fight winning streak since suffering his first professional defeat with a first-round knockout to Ricky Bandejas in 2018.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130