Gallagher set for Connecticut clash

STRABANE'S James Gallagher will return to the cage to face American Patchy Mix in Uncasville at Bellator 258 on May 7.

Bantamweight Gallagher, 24, last fought in a comfortable first-round win over Cal Ellenor in Milan in October.

Like the 'Strabanimal', Mix has won all but one of his professional bouts.

The 27-year-old from New York will face Gallagher off the back of his first professional loss, which came against Juan Archuleta in September.

Gallagher, whose professional record stands at 11-1, is working his way towards a world title shot and is currently on a run of four straight victories since losing to Ricky Bandejas in 2018.

Gallagher (11-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) last fought in the main event of Bellator Europe 9 in Milan, Italy, and submitted Ellenor with a rear-naked choke.

The 24-year-old is on a four-fight winning streak since suffering his first professional defeat with a first-round knockout to Ricky Bandejas in 2018.