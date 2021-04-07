Gallagher set for Connecticut clash

Challengers lose ground on Linfield
STRABANE'S James Gallagher will return to the cage to face American Patchy Mix in Uncasville at Bellator 258 on May 7.
Bantamweight Gallagher, 24, last fought in a comfortable first-round win over Cal Ellenor in Milan in October.
Like the 'Strabanimal', Mix has won all but one of his professional bouts.
The 27-year-old from New York will face Gallagher off the back of his first professional loss, which came against Juan Archuleta in September.
