Derrick Jobb is new chairman of Sports Forum

FINTONA man Derrick Jobb has been elected as the new chairman of Tyrone and Fermanagh Sports Forum.

Taking his first meeting on Microsoft Teams, he said it was quite different from what he is normally used to. He is chairman of Clogher Valley Badminton League and chairman of the Ulster Badminton League, which is the largest in Ireland.

“The Sports Forum is for helping young sports person in any sport,” said Mr Jobb.

“We would also be willing to take new members. If any sport is not represented please contact committee by email or phone.”