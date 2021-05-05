Guy Martin coming to Armoy Road Races?

GUY Martin has said he intends coming to this year’s Armoy Road Races!

During an interview with BBC Northern Ireland he said he intends to be at this year’s event which highlights the high regard the top riders have for this testing three-mile road race.

Clerk of Course Bill Kennedy said he was thrilled to hear the news.

“Guy Martin has always been a great supporter of the Armoy Road Races and raced at Armoy up until 2015, thereafter he occasionally competed in classic and classic superbike races,” outlined Bill.

“We know that Guy would love to be back at Armoy and riding in the Classics race, but we also understand that his diary this year is pretty packed, including trying to achieve 300mph on a motorbike amidst a few projects the timing of which we believe have not been confirmed yet.

“Like all things Guy, until he’s on the boat and heading to Armoy, or even driving into the paddock, just before the races, we’ll not know for sure. However, his intention to race at the 2021 Armoy Road Races will be a great boost for the spectators and the Club.”

Guy who won the Torquetronix Superbike Race in 2015 for Tyco-BMW Motorrad Racing has previously said “It’s a right well organised meeting” and he “always tries to fit the Armoy in” but if he does race this year, he’ll be racing in the Senior Classics as opposed to racing in the Superbike or Open Races.

Bill continued; “To date, we are doing very well for race entries but we’ve some time yet. All entries are required to be in by the closing date Monday 28th June 2021. Likewise, our spectator passes, which we launched last month, due to the pandemic restrictions are also going well. We know that there are many keen to attend the event, and also keen to understand the restrictions but the only thing I’ll say, particularly in this ever-changing world, is that the Club will be doing its very best to run these races and do so, safely.

“We understand there are lots of questions and to that end we have a frequently asked question page, where we address riders and spectators’ questions as best as possible. We’ve less than three months to the races and circumstances could very well change again – we’ll just have to wait and see.

“What I do know is that everyone is behind us, we’ve been working on the course already and we are finalising sponsors as I speak, although I think that’ll take a few weeks longer. There’ll be racing in Armoy on Friday and Saturday, the 30th and 31st July and the likes of Guy Martin in the mix is very welcome news indeed.”

For more information visit www.armoyroadraces.com or search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook or follow on twitter @ArmoyRoadRaces.