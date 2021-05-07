Get healthy - get MORE Active

THANKS to £12k funding from Sport Northern Ireland and Northern Healthy Lifestyles Partnership, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has expanded its online offering of leisure classes to help residents with specific health conditions.

The Physical Activity Referral Scheme targets those with weight problems as well as pulmonary, cardiac and other health conditions.

The Scheme is a free 12-week fitness programme which offers a positive introduction to getting MORE active.

It is designed to help participants develop the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to improve their health and wellbeing and includes a health and fitness consultation, virtual live sessions, an exercise planner and programme.

Mayor Jim Montgomery welcomed the move.

“I am delighted we have been able to move these services online,” he said.

“This scheme is a great way for us to reach out to those that need us most and by providing it digitally we can ensure these much-needed services continue whilst restrictions are in place.”

Ann Lake, who is taking part in the PARS programme, added, “I was referred to the scheme as I have musculoskeletal and knee problems and I’m hoping to improve my flexibility and general fitness.

“I think the programme is amazing and extremely motivating – I even put the classes on a projector screen!

“It is a fantastic programme and I hope it continues.

“Having this during lockdown has been so good and we have had great follow ups with the leisure staff throughout.”

Please note, you must be referred onto the Scheme by a GP or Health Professional. For more information on PARS, E. more@ antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk.