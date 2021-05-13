IMMA's Norman 'boxing' in Fame promotion

BALLYMENA Institute of Mixed Martial Arts (IMMA) fighter Norman Parke tries his hand at boxing this weekend in Poland.

Head coach at the George Street gym, Rodney Moore, told Guardian Sport this week that Parke is on the Fame MMA promotion.

“Norman will be up against a tough Polish boxer and reality TV star, Don Kasjo,” outlined Rodney.

“The fight will take place in Poland this Saturday night (May 15). It will be a straight boxing bout over five, 3 minute rounds.”

Kasjo was a top amateur boxer with nearly 70 bouts under his belt.

“He also nearly qualified for the Polish Olympic Boxing team a few years back,” said Rodney.

“But since then Reality TV has catapulted his fame and he is a well know celebrity throughout Poland.”

But full time professional MMA fighter, 32-year-old Park, plans to take the shine from his glittering career!

Coach Rodney said it has been nice to be able to work on just one aspect of the fighting game - and not need to worry about kicks or knees or any wrestling or grappling.

“It will only be the case of having the two hands to worry about, which means Norman can focus on letting the hands go without the worry of being taken down or anything,” Rodney told Guardian Sport.

“We are both really looking forward to this bout. It’s a tough one, but one we’ve well prepared for.”