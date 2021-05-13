Mayor marks milestone at Coleraine Rugby Club

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has presented Coleraine Rugby Club with a special civic gift to mark its centenary.

Alderman Mark Fielding met with representatives recently to present the token of congratulations as part of Council’s NI 100 programme.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “Coleraine Rugby Club has a proud history in the town over the past 100 years and I was delighted to have this opportunity to mark their centenary."

