Mayor marks milestone at Coleraine Rugby Club

Mayor marks milestone at Coleraine Rugby Club

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding and Mayoress Mrs Phyliss Fielding present a framed certificate to Andrew Hutchinson, President of Coleraine Rugby Football,

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has presented Coleraine Rugby Club with a special civic gift to mark its centenary.

Alderman Mark Fielding met with representatives recently to present the token of congratulations as part of Council’s NI 100 programme.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “Coleraine Rugby Club has a proud history in the town over the past 100 years and I was delighted to have this opportunity to mark their centenary."

* More on this story in Tuesday's Chronicle newspaper...

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130