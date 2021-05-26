Dojo's World first!

THE Dojo Ballymena were delighted to be offered the opportunity to take part in an historic world first.

Their governing federation, WJJF Ireland partnered with the World Kobudo Federation in Canada who orchestrated the pioneering idea.

Forty one different countries took part, with over 96 training classes provided by world class exponents of all manner of different disciplines.

Head of the Federation, and also Senior Coach of the Dojo, David Toney, was one of the headlining instructors.

Master Instructor Lorraine Gault from Templepatrick club was the female coach chosen to represent Ireland and the dojo’s 3rd Dan coach, Sensei Steve Meneely took an exceptional class for juniors, with Caitlin Bartlett as uke (demonstrating partner).

Marathon 24 hours of training

Now these coaches, while they did a superb job, did not complete a marathon 24 hours of training.

That arduous challenge was left to the students to take up.

Several students made over 12 hours, and will all get special certification.

However, The Dojo are proud to announce that Sensei Paul Gillan and Sensei Danuta Smolinska made the full 24 hours, along with Sensei Jamie Wharry of Whitehead club who also trains in the Dojo senior class.

WJJF Ireland decided to give donations in lieu of ticket fees to NI Children to Lapland fund.

The team did an extraordinary job promoting this fundraising and the pot currently stands at over £1,000!