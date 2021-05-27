All Saints postpone 60th Anniversary Show

COVID has KO’d All Saints plans for a 60th Anniversary celebration fight night!

Originally they had intended putting on a top class show in a hotel in Ballymena.

But with Covid restrictions still required the cluh has reluctantly pulled the plug on the show-piece.

T.J. Hamill, Head Coach at All Saints, told Guardian Sport this week that all being well they will celebrate the occasion in 2022.

“We had big plans for a big show this year to mark our 60th Anniversary,” outlined T.J..

“The Covid pandemic has unfortunately put paid to these.

“There is no sense rushing to organise something for this year only to find out it may have to be put on hold.”

Monitor the situation

T.J. said they will monitor the situation closely and all being they will be able to set a date for the 2022 show before the end of the year.

All Saints are naturally disappointed at nothing being able to be held this year.

But they intend making sure next year’s event, featuring the best from the Ballymena club against International and/or cross-channel boxers, is the biggest and best yet.