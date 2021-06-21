It's a kind of Magic for Tyler!

WHILST 2021 did not start the way everyone had imagined, Connell Hill was delighted to finally be able to launch their Unregistered League back in May.

With COVID protocols implemented across the show grounds each week, the competition could resume safely, and riders could thoroughly enjoy the showjumping course starting at 70cm to 1.30m.

With a fantastic prize fund of £1,000, each show was well supported, and it was great to see such a superb standard of jumping throughout the league.

With more desirable weather forecasted, the Grand Final of this ever-popular, Unregistered Horse and Pony Showjumping League took place on Saturday, with all those qualified combinations competing in each class for the top prize.

Tyler Houston and Magic came out triumphant, who managed to claim first place in both the 1.10m and 1.20m.

“It has been fantastic to see competitions resume finally, not only because it is good for up-and-coming horses to get experience, but also to allow us all to get back to the sport we all thoroughly enjoy,” said Connell Hill owner Gillian Creighton.

“We have been delighted at the support this league has received and would like to thank all those competitors who made this great competition to be involved in. We look forward to hosting more events like this across the summer months.”

At Connell Hill, the remainder of June will see more unregistered and SJI showjumping as well as a leg of the Gain/Alltech National Grand Prix on June 25-26.