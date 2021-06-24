New Council leisure grants up for grabs!

THERE is some good news this week for sports enthusiasts across the Borough!

Applications are now open for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Leisure Grant Aid Programme.

The programme aims to assist in the promotion and development of sport within the Borough and is open to all local sports clubs and individual athletes who meet a set criteria.

Financial assistance can be received for training and competition costs, running of local sporting events, coach education, and facility improvement.

Newly elected Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb hopes the scheme hits the ground running.

“The Leisure Grant Scheme has been in place since May 2015 and has significantly benefited numerous elite athletes and sports clubs,” he said.

“A recent review of the programme has helped make the process simpler and clearer for applicants and offers new opportunities to local athletes, clubs and officials.”

To apply for a leisure grant visit https://antrimand

newtownabbey.

gov.uk/grants/