Autotest star selected for World Games

A NEWMILLS man is feeling “very proud” after he was selected to represent the UK at the FIA World Motorsport Games in France later this year.

Mark King will compete in the auto slalom event when the Games get under way in Marseille at the end of October.

The 30-year-old has been hugely successful in his chosen sport of autotesting at both Northern Ireland and British championship level, but this is his first opportunity to showcase his talents on an international stage – and he simply cannot wait!

