The generation game

Covid-19 - Fri 24th September Figures
Mother and daughter Alice and Annie McGill who played for Coleraine Thirds at the weekend.
IT'S always a special occasion, in any sport, when a parent gets to play a competitive game with a child.
That was the case last Saturday for Coleraine Ladies Hockey Club's Alice McGill when she lined out alongside daughter Annie for the club's Third XI.
To cap a memorable day, the pair helped the Sandel Lodge side to a 2-0 win over opponents Bangor Seconds.
It was one of a hat-trick of victories on the day for Coleraine as the club's First XI marked their return to Senior One with a thumping 5-0 win over Bangor.
And to complete the treble, Coleraine Seconds defeated neighbours Ballymoney 3-0.
All the club's teams are expected back in action this weekend.
Meanwhile, it was a winning return to the Joey Dunlop Centre for Ballymoney First XI who got the better of visitors Lurgan in the Ulster Premier League.