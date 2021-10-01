Swatragh boxer Dominic Bradley faces Antrim opponent at 60 kilos

FORMER Errigal boxer Dominic Bradley will fight John Paul Hale of the Star club in Antrim in the National Elite finals at the National Stadium in Dublin on Saturday night.

The big Swatragh man's bout is one of a number which will be shown live on TG4, with several others screened on the channel's YouTube screen.

Boxing begins at 5pm and will be streamed live on TG4 before live coverage begins on the TG4 channel at 7.15pm.

Saturday’s weigh-ins at the National Stadium will be held between 8am and 10.30am.

National Elite Championships Finals October 2nd 2021

54KG Jake Rapple W/O

60KG Amy Broadhurst W/O

75KG Aoife O’Rourke W/O

Live YouTube stream:

5pm

48KG Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family, Louth) v Caomhin Logue (Springtown, Derry)

75KG Sean Donaghy (St.Canice's, Derry) ​v Gabriel Dossen (Olympic, Galway)

63KG Eve Woods (Corinthians, Dublin) v Gillian Duffy (St.Mary's, Dublin)

66KG Kiesha Attwell (Tobair Pheadair, Galway) v Kaci Rock (Enniskerry, Wicklow)

81KG Nel Fox (Rathkeale, Limerick) v Bethany Doocey(Castlebar, Mayo)

86KG Faolain Rahill (DCU, Dublin) ​v Darren O’Neill (Paulstown, Kilkenny)

92KG Marcin Skalski (Athlone, Westmeath) v Jack Marley (Monkstown, Dublin)

92+KG Thomas Maughan (Cavan B.C) v Martin Keenan (Rathkeale, Limerick)

Live on TG4:

48KG Shannon Sweeney (St. Anne's Westport) v Carol Coughlin (Monkstown, Dublin)

51KG Paudraic Downey (St. John Bosco, Antrim) v Paddy McShane (Letterkenny, Dgl)

50KG Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata, Antrim) v Nicole Clyde (Antrim B.C)

52KG Niamh Early (Ryston, Kildare) ​​v Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry, Wklw)

57KG Adam Hession (Monivea, Galway) ​v Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal, Wtrfrd)

54KG Niamh Fay (Ballyboughal, Dublin) v Sara Hagightat-Jo (St.Brigds, Edndery, Ofly)

60KG John Paul Hale (Star, Antrim) ​​v Dominic Bradley (Emerald, Antrim)

57KG Jennifer Lehane (DCU, Dublin) ​v Kellie McLoughlin(Drimnagh, Dublin)

63.5KG Brandon McCarthy (Athy, Kildare) ​v Jack McGivern (St.Georges, Antrim)

67KG Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy, Westmeath) v Eugene McKeever (Holy Family, Lth)

70KG Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea, Roscommon) v Evelyn Igharo (Clann Naofa, Louth)

71KG Kieran Molloy (Oughterard, Galway)​v Luke Maguire (Esker, Dublin)

80KG Tommy Hyde (St.Michaels Athy, Kildare) v Kelyn Cassidy (Savrs Crystl, Wtfrd)