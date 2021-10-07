Dixon sisters impress

SISTERS Charlotte and Tori Dixon have had a busy and successful Summer in their respective sporting pursuits!

Charlotte, winner of a World Virtual Rowing title earlier in the Year, got involved in some fitness competitions, representing Gladiator Training from Broughshane.

She competed in a pair, and was part of a team which certainly impressed.

Charlotte’s list of achievements included - 1st - Turf Games Everyday Female Team - London, England

1st - National Fitness Games Elite Team - Edinburgh, Scotland

1st - Midlands Throwdown Intermediate Pairs - Tullamore, Ireland

1st - Turf Games Engine Pairs - London, England

3rd - Fittest in the City Elite Pairs - London, England

Charlotte now steps into the Open Senior female category this year for the Indoor Rowing.

Training starts shortly ahead of the British Indoor Rowing Championships in December, with Charlotte aiming for that all important qualifier for the World Championships.

Tori’s turn for honours

Meanwhile, Charlotte’s sister Tori was back in the saddle, and she, too, chalked up some top placings in the show-jumping scene.

Her list is as follows - 1st - Eventing Ireland 110 Amateur - Glaslough, Monaghan

2nd - Eventing Ireland 110 Open - Tullymurray, Downpatrick

1st - Eventing Ireland 110 Amateur - Necarne, Enniskillen

1st - Eventing Ireland 110 Amateur National Championships - Lisgarvin, Carlow

Next up for Tori was Ballindenisk International Horse Trials, in County Cork.

“All went extremely well and my horse (Mawillan) lead from start to finish in a field of 30 combinations to win,” Tori told Guardian Sport.

“It was a dream come true really to win an international on a horse we’ve produced as a family and a great way to end the eventing season.”