Meetings needed on way forward

To chart a way forward the NIPA Committee, recommend that each area should be holding a Section Meeting of all the local club delegates to consider racing in the past season and put forward suggestions to be considered as a way forward at a future date.

When all area reports are returned this will enable the Committee to put forward resolutions on where changes are required to be made to satisfy as far as possible the total membership bearing in mind the future of the organisation.

There is no doubt that major changes will be in place for the season of 2022. The Secretary Fred Russell will do his very best to attend any of the Section Meetings he is invited to, Sect B have already arranged a date for their meeting and Fred has been invited.

A Section B meeting will be held in the Harryville HPS Clubrooms on Monday 18th October 2021 at 7.00pm sharp. Agenda will include 1. Young Bird racing in 2022 and 2. Any other business. Meeting numbers will be limited due to the Government Restrictions re Covid 19. Delegates Only.

Proposal from Sam Murphy. Top half/Bottom half liberations from different sites.

16/07/22 – Mullingar, 23/07/22 – Mullingar, 30/07/22 – Tullamore, 06/08/22 – Roscrea (Mass Lib), 13/08/22 – Gowran Park, 20/08/22 Fermoy & Fermoy 5 Bird, 27/08/22 Talbenny YB National & Comeback Tullamore, 03/09/22 – Corrin, 10/09/22 Skibbereen YB National.

The local Sect B Committee members are Sam Murphy (Kells), Keith Kernohan (Harryville) and Jackie Steele (Rasharkin).

At the NIPA - Any age racing is under consideration for the first three young bird races with results published for both old birds and young birds, nothing confirmed but mass liberations starting in Mullingar. The Mid Antrim Sect B will hope to include a start for the local lofts one week earlier from possibly Navan. Let’s get good weather and training started earlier. At the minute discussion is the main point and after an unforgettable season in 2021 we must make some drastic changes to protect the future of racing and give the birds as much help as possible protecting their welfare. Drug testing will be in place and will be carried out on a regular basis, new testing kits are now available.

NIPA Ladies Night Friday 12th. November 2021 in the Rabbit Hotel Templepatrick.

Tickets £35 available from Fred Russell. 02892693913 evenings

All trophy winners not attending Ladies Night to collect their trophy can collect it in the NIPA office, these trophies will NOT be taken to the Ladies Night presentation.

RPRA Meritorious Awards Update -

IRISH REGION AWARDS 2021 TALBENNY & PENZANCE

SECT A - J HANSON COLERAINE PREMIER VEL 1274

SECT B - W J SMYTH BALLYMENA & DIST VEL 1314

SECT C - G McKENNA EASTWAY VEL 1291

SECT D - J WARD GLEN VEL 1282

SECT E - G & C SIMMONS EDGARSTOWN VEL 1311

SECT F - McCARTAN & WOODSIDES CROSSGAR VEL 1251

SECT G - R WILLIAMSON NEWRY & DIST VEL 1332

SECT H - D BOOTH MOURNE & DIST VEL 862

OVERALL WINNER AND WINNING THE IRISH REGION TROPHY RON WILLIAMSON NEWRY & DIST VEL 1332.

0 -250 MILES C O`HARE & DAUGHTER BALLYHOLLAND BLUE COCK GB20B-29037

251 – 450 MILES C O`HARE & DAUGHTER BALLYHOLLAND MEALY HEN GB20B- 29039

OVER 450MILES J CONNOLLY BALLYMONEY

BEST OLD BIRD PERFORMANCE 2021 C O`HARE & DAUGHTER BALLYHOLLAND BLUE COCK GB20B - 29037

BEST YOUNG BIRD PERFORMANCE 2021 BINGHAM & SEATON LIGONIEL BLUE HEN GB21C -32018

YOUNG FANCIER CROSKERY SISTERS COMBER CENTRAL. Young Fancier over 450 Miles won by Mullen Bros of Blackwatertown.

Mid Antrim Combine 2021 Awards updates

OB Inland Average - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena, Cross Channel Average - A C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1073, OB Average - A C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1208, Mid Antrim Combine Meritorious Award best average 2nd Talbenny & Penzance - W & J Smyth Ballymena, Bryan Eagleson Memorial Cup - Best Average 1st & 2nd Talbenny, Bude & Penzance - Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill, William McIlhagga Memorial Cup - 1st Combine OB Derby - McAlonan Bros Cullybackey, Les Mairs Memorial Cup - OB Points Fancier Of The Year - Young, McManus & Sons Ahoghill, Champions League - Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill, OB Knock Out - Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill, New North Cup - Best average Bude & Talbenny YB National - D Dixon Rasharkin, Adams Cup - National Points Cup - D Dixon Rasharkin, Herbinson Cup - YB Average - D Dixon Rasharkin, YB Points - D Dixon Rasharkin, T Shanks Memorial Cup - Old bird of the year -, Young bird of the year -, YB Club Points Shield -, OB Club Points Shield -, Parker Cup - Combined Average - No Winner, YB Knock Out - No Competition. Winner OB of the year Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill GB19A07737 - 44 Points - 1st, 2nd, 7th & 10th Combine. YB of the year Gary Gibson Cullybackey GB21C05611 - 41 Points - 1st, 1st & 5th Combine

All cups and trophies need to be returned to be engraved, prior to presentation.

The officers and members deeply regret the passing of Mrs Doreen Balmer wife of Tosh and mother of Gail, she was ever present at the annual dinner and prize presentation for Ahoghill Flying Club.

Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to James Henry Funeral Services, 100 Broughshane Street, Ballymena, BT43 6EE for The Belfast City Mission.

Lovingly remembered by her family and family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”.