Cambridge House pupils rowing length of Ireland for 'Cash for Kids'

CAMBRIDGE House pupils plan to row the length of Ireland - to raise funds for ‘Cash for Kids’!

Those signed up for the challenge hope to complete 486km - the distance between Mizen Head and Malin Head - on Friday without leaving their assembly hall!

Six rowing machines, kindly supplied by Scott McGarry Fitness/Gladiator Training, will be in use throughout the day as the pupils go flat out to complete their mission.

The venture, entitled ‘Cambridge House Rows Ireland’ will see pupils, and staff, signing up for 10 minute slots during which they will row as far as they can for the cause.

Cambridge House Charity Committee thank every single person who has donated - and urges others to give their support before Friday.

“We are most grateful to all of them, and hope to raise as much as possible for ‘Cash for Kids’” said a spokeswoman. "We also say a special thank you to Scott McGarry Fitness/Gladiator Training for loaning us the rowing machines!”

Cash for Kids Northern Ireland is a grant-giving charity helping the children that need it most across Northern Ireland.

Their mission is to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the communities who are affected by illness, poverty, neglect or have additional needs.

They believe that all children should be able to express their individuality, achieve their potential and live life to the full.

Cambridge House Grammar are in with the chance of winning £5,000 for the school!

Cash for Kids NI have £8,000 of funding available to award to the top three fundraising schools across Northern Ireland - 1st, £5,000; 2nd, £2,000 and 3rd, £1,000.

Cambridge House are one of 20 schools chosen to raise as much money as possible within a month.

Every school will get to keep the money they raise, and the top 3 will win the additional grants!

In aid of the appeal, a wide range of businesses have very kindly supported Cambridge House. Please see the attached list of prizes, with the top prize being an overnight stay with breakfast and thermal spa access at Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort.

Every £10 raised during any of our Cash for Kids events or donated online will be counted as an entry to the draw so please support for your chance to win.

- The link is -

https://www.cashforkidsgive

.co.uk/campaign/schools-

challenge-

2021/fundraisers/

cambridge-house

-grammar-school-/

The school has been fundraising since September 27 and bring their venture to a conclusion on Friday.

Thanks must go to Mr. Peter Dawson, who organised the event in conjunction with the Charity Committee.

British champion attending

* British virtual rowing champion Julian Kennedy, who comes from Ballymena, will be attending the event at Cambridge House to offer his support and encouragement.

* The raffle prize list includes - Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort - Overnight stay with complimentary mini bar, breakfast and thermal spa acess; Glens of Antrim - A month's supply of crisps for two people; £25 Spar voucher; £20 blondiebakesni voucher; £25 voucher - The Barber Collective; Breakfast for two at Gwen's Cafe; Free dog groom - Perfect Paws; £15 voucher, Toast, Cullybackey; £20 voucher - Blessing Coffee House;

£25 voucher - Shean's Horse Farm; Belmiata Tanning Set - Boots; £20 voucher - Julianos; £30 voucher - K4te and Co.; Flower Bouquet - Blossom and Berch; Family Pass - Galgorm Fairy Trail; Cosmetics Hamper - Truely Blessed; £10 voucher - Dougies Goodies; Breakfast for Two - The Carrie; £20 - The Nest, Broughshane; £10 - Desert and Co., Broughshane x2; Yankee Candle Hamper, McCloys, Kilrea; Elle Body and Beauty, Randalstown; £20 voucher - Flamingo Beauty; £20 voucher, the Salon at Libarty; £20 voucher, McAtamney's Galgorm.