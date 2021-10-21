JagTAG American Football Halloween Camp at Ballymena Showgrounds

A free JagTAG American Football Halloween Camp, for 8-14-year-olds, takes place at Ballymena Showgrounds on October 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29!

Youngsters are invited to try their hand at one of Northern Ireland's fastest growing new sports.

The Showgrounds Camp runs each day from 9am until 1pm.

For your registration form please contact - emmak@communitysportsnet.org

Particpaints will receive a FREE goodie bag on the last day of the camp.

* There are a limited number of spaces available.